Ireland could trigger EU-wide emergency security talks over sabotage and drone attacks under new plans

IRELAND COULD TRIGGER EU-wide emergency security talks over sabotage, cyberattacks or drone incursions under new plans that would allow any member state to call for a coordinated response.

Delivering her annual State of the Union address to MEPs in Strasbourg this morning, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a security mechanism modelled on Nato’s Article 4, alongside plans for a European Security Council involving countries outside the bloc.

She opened her speech with a quote from Charles Dickens: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

“The state of our Union is the strongest it has ever been. The state of our Union can also feel as precarious as it has ever been,” she told MEPs.

Von der Leyen said Europe was better able to defend itself than ever before, pointing to an almost 80% increase in defence spending over five years, but warned of growing threats to its security and democracies.

“Our path is clear. Building an independent Europe that has the power to act,” she said.

“Because in this world, the fate of Europe must remain in the hands of Europeans.”

Emergency security talks

Von der Leyen said the EU needed a common approach to incidents that fall short of armed aggression but threaten national security.

“Cyberattacks and sabotage, arson and drone incursions. They are ramping up every day,” she said.

“So, as the threat level climbs, so must Europe’s preparedness.”

She proposed a European Article 4, or Emergency Security Protocol.

EU's von der Leyen:



Our doctrine, our institutions, and our decision-making have not kept pace with the new reality.



Our systems are made for a different world. Europe needs its own counter-hybrid playbook.



We urgently need a consensus on how to respond to certain incidents.… pic.twitter.com/E7KKP2vYdB — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 16, 2026

“When triggered by one Member State, all Member States would convene. To coordinate a European response. To deter further escalation. And to mitigate the impact.”

The mechanism would be modelled on Nato’s Article 4 consultation process, rather than creating an automatic collective-defence obligation.

Von der Leyen also proposed a European Security Council involving partners including Canada, Norway, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

“This is even more urgent now, given the nature and scale of the risks at play,” she said.

She also announced a European Instrument for Strategic Enablers to strengthen capabilities including air and missile defence, strategic transport, space and cybersecurity.

Ukraine and Palestine

Von der Leyen pledged further support for Ukraine ahead of a difficult winter, including assistance with energy supplies and air defences.

She outlined plans to jointly develop an affordable missile-defence system called Freyja with Ukraine and use remaining funds from the EU’s SAFE programme for projects with Ukrainian companies.

She also pledged to increase pressure on Russia by enforcing existing sanctions and closing loopholes.

Firefighters pictured at the scene of a Russian air attack in Sumy, Ukraine today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Turning to the Middle East, she said the suffering in Gaza and settler violence in the West Bank had deeply affected Europeans.

“The Israeli government’s decision to advance the illegal E1 settlement project is unacceptable,” she said.

Von der Leyen acknowledged that EU member states had failed to agree on a unified response to measures she proposed last year.

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“When Europe is divided, it cannot change the course of events.”

She said nearly €1 billion had been pledged through the Palestine Donor Group and Team Gaza Initiative to rebuild Gaza and support the Palestinian Authority.

Migration

The Commission President proposed a European Emergency Response Framework for exceptional migration pressures, including situations where large movements of people are deliberately engineered.

Referring to events at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, she said: “Ceuta’s border is a European border. Because Ceuta is Spain. Ceuta is Europe. And Europe will be there for you.”

A member of the Moroccan security forces stands guard as people attempt to cross to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. AP Photo AP Photo

The framework would be activated only under strictly defined criteria and allow temporary, limited flexibility in standard procedures.

“We will always comply with our values and fundamental rights. But we will never compromise on protecting our borders,” she said.

She also called for stronger efforts to speed up returns through Frontex and announced a Mediterranean Youth Skills and Jobs initiative.

Ireland mentioned in wildfire warning

Ireland received a direct mention as von der Leyen warned about the effects of climate change.

“This summer was the summer of truth. Almost no part of our continent was spared,” she said.

“Flames roared from the mountains of Ireland to the islands of Greece and Croatia.”

She said 660,000 hectares had burned across Europe and around 12 million tonnes of crops had been lost.

“These were the hottest summer months ever, but probably the coolest of the years to come,” she warned.

Von der Leyen announced plans for a climate resilience framework, a Climate Insurance Alliance and a European Heatwave Plan. Senior emergency responders have also been asked to develop proposals for a future European Firefighting Fleet.

Canada and online safety

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was in the chamber as von der Leyen proposed opening the door to Canada becoming the EU’s first associate member.

She also outlined plans for an “Alliance for the Future” covering trade, defence, technology, energy and critical minerals.

“We want to bring the relationship with Canada to the highest level possible,” she said.

The proposal drew a standing ovation from MEPs.

Von der Leyen also announced that the Commission would propose an EU Kids Act tomorrow, setting out restrictions on children’s access to social media.

“No social media under the age of 13. No personal account under the age of 15,” she said.

Children aged 13 and 14 would be limited to parent-supervised accounts, while platforms would face safe-design obligations for users aged 15 to 17.

Addressing artificial intelligence, von der Leyen said Europe wanted to harness its benefits while managing the risks.

“But above all, we want AI with human agency,” she said.

She also pledged to defend women’s rights, declaring: “Women are here to stay. We will defend our rights.”

Additional reporting from AFP