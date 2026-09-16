Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
THE 95TH NATIONAL Ploughing Championships kicked off in Screggan, Co Offaly on Tuesday.
The three-day event has something for everyone, from exhibitions, sheep shearing, line dancing and brown bread making.
As many would expect, the Ploughing draws a huge crowd – with 77,000 attendees on the first day alone.
So, today we’re asking: Have you ever been to the Ploughing?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say