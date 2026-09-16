THE 95TH NATIONAL Ploughing Championships kicked off in Screggan, Co Offaly on Tuesday.

The three-day event has something for everyone, from exhibitions, sheep shearing, line dancing and brown bread making.

As many would expect, the Ploughing draws a huge crowd – with 77,000 attendees on the first day alone.

So, today we’re asking: Have you ever been to the Ploughing?

