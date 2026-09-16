Don't forget your wellies and jackets Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The Daily Poll

Have you ever been to the Ploughing?

This year marks the event’s 95th edition.
11.37am, 16 Sep 2026
1.2k

THE 95TH NATIONAL Ploughing Championships kicked off in Screggan, Co Offaly on Tuesday.

The three-day event has something for everyone, from exhibitions, sheep shearing, line dancing and brown bread making.

As many would expect, the Ploughing draws a huge crowd – with 77,000 attendees on the first day alone.

So, today we’re asking: Have you ever been to the Ploughing?


Poll Results:

No – it wouldn't be for me (326)
Yes – once or twice (207)
Not yet – but I'd like to (188)
Yes – I've been many times (116)
This is my first year attending (2)

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