New Irish citizens elated at ceremonies, but sympathetic for friends facing stricter rules

CANDIDATES WHO HAVE waited years to become Irish citizens were elated in Dublin’s Convention Centre this morning as they took their pledges.

Citizenship ceremonies confirming thousands of new Irish citizens are taking place in the capital on Thursday and Friday this week.

The ceremonies are happening against the backdrop of plans to change the application requirements, including extending residency requirements from five years to eight years and introducing a language proficiency test.

During his speech at the ceremony, minister of state Colm Brophy referenced the proposals and said they aim to “reflect the commitment” of those seeking citizenship.

The Journal spoke to some of those in attendance at the first ceremony this morning.

The overriding feeling among those we spoke to was joy and elation that their journey to becoming citizens was finally over. Several people had been residents in the country for more than the mandatory five years.

But most of the new citizens also expressed sympathy to those who will now face stricter rules when applying and have to wait three more years than they expected.

The first ceremony this morning Kate Henshaw / The Journal Kate Henshaw / The Journal / The Journal

Ahmed Imbabi, who is originally from Sudan, has been living and working as a doctor in Donegal for almost 10 years. He was accompanied this morning by his wife.

He said five years of residency is “already a long time” when asked about the new proposals.

“If I put my feet into somebody else’s shoes, for example, someone who’s applied through reckonable residency, they’re four years in, they have one year left, and then, this comes into effect, I would be devastated.”

He said he sees “some of the points that are being made about why it’s being done” but after five years “you pretty much are part of the community” and that’s “long enough”.

Imbabi applied for citizenship three years ago after living in Ireland for almost eight years and described the wait as “pretty intense” and “pretty stressful”.

Carolina Gonzalez, originally from El Salvador and in Ireland for six years, got her citizenship today alongside her husband.

Rolling News / Leah Farrell Rolling News / Leah Farrell / Leah Farrell

On the new proposals, Gonzalez said: “If you think it’s the best thing for Ireland, there’s nothing we can do.” She is not against the plans as long as migrants are still afforded the chance to “to stay here for work and study”.

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Several people that spoke to The Journal also expressed concerns for their friends who are still waiting for the chance to apply for citizenship.

Laura Jiménez received her citizenship today accompanied by her husband Francisco who himself became an Irish citizen last year.

Jiménez, who came to Ireland six years ago from Mexico, said they have some friends who were “waiting to apply soon” but now no longer know if they will be able to.

“I know this like I know that is stressful for them not knowing what’s going to happen and if they need to wait for longer.”

‘Fully integrated’

Brophy spoke to media just before the ceremony and said the proposals are not “designed to obstruct” the path to citizenship.

He said he expects the new rules to be implemented “towards the end of the year”.

He said Ireland has “always been very welcoming” and the proposals are about “enhancing the rules and process towards citizenship”.

“It’s to make sure that when they’re able to reach the point where they can take advantage of citizenship,” he continued. “They’ll be able to have a fully integrated and deeper understanding of citizenship and the privilege that it is to be here in Ireland.”

‘I’ve never felt unwelcome’

Though the people that spoke to us expressed concerns over the proposals, the foremost feeling in the Convention Centre was joy.

Jiménez said today was a “really, really happy moment” and she wants to “thank Ireland” for “opening its doors”.

She said the Irish anthem during the ceremony made her cry and that Ireland “has been home for some years now, but it’s like truly home now”.

Imbabi said Ireland has become his “first home” over the years and the ceremony was “very emotional”.

He arrived “not knowing much” about the country but said he “never felt unwelcome”.

“From the day I’ve got here, from the first day I can remember, like the man in the airport and the bus driver from the airport to take me to Donegal, everybody was so welcoming.”

Gonzalez concurred, speaking just after the ceremony ended: “I can’t explain how I’m feeling, because we waited a long time for this.”

“Just a really, really happy moment.”