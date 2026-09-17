Michael Healy-Rae 'a bit shaken up' after being released from hospital following Dublin assault

MICHAEL HEALY-RAE HAS been released from hospital after he was assaulted in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

The Independent TD was assaulted by a lone male while he was stopped in traffic on his way home from Dáil Éireann shortly after 4pm near the Coombe hospital on Cork Street.

In videos posted online, three gardaí and a person appearing to be wearing scrubs can be seen speaking to Healy-Rae in his vehicle before he exits the car and walks slowly over to a garda car and gets inside.

The Kerry TD attended St Vincent’s University Hospital and was discharged shortly before 9pm on Wednesday after receiving stitches for a head wound.

His son, Jackie Healy-Rae Jr, said his father was “a bit shaken up” but feels “relieved” this morning.

The assault has been widely condemned from TDs across the political spectrum, including by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who said he had been “deeply shocked and concerned” by it.

“Violence has no place in a democracy, and those elected to represent the people must be allowed to do their work without fear of abuse or assault,” he said in a statement.

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Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday evening, hours after the assault took place, an emotional Danny Healy-Rae said he was “very disappointed” with the news.

“It’s not on. He was just doing his work or wherever he was going, stopped on the road, and someone hit him in the window. It’s not good enough,” he said.

“I hope he’ll be alright. I hope his family will be all right. It’s something that’s hurting me as much as anyone else.”

He added that this sort of thing should not happen to public representatives.

“We get elected to help the people, not to hurt them… We are doing our best and tis unfair to hit a fella in the window without being able to defend himself.”

Gardaí said no arrests have yet been made and inquiries are ongoing.

They said they are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have camera footage from the area at the time of the assault, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.