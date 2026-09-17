Paid parking at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre gets green light despite local opposition

AN COIMISIÚN PLEANÁLA (ACP) has given the green light for a contentious paid parking barrier system to serve the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in west Dublin despite local opposition.

In its decision, ACP has found that the new ‘Mobility Enhancement Project’ which includes a commercial car parking management system comprising a new paid parking regime “would not exacerbate existing traffic conditions on site or negatively impact the residential and visual amenities of the area”.

The commission also found that the plans by Blanche Retail Nominee Ltd for the controlled parking measures “would not detract from the vitality or viability of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre”.

In the comprehensive endorsement of the scheme, ACP stated that the proposal “seeks to implement a balanced approach to the provision of car parking, using parking as a demand-management measure to promote a transition towards more sustainable forms of transportation, while meeting the needs of businesses and communities”.

The commission also found that the proposed development “would not seriously, or disproportionately, injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity, or detract to an undue degree from the visual amenities of the area”.

Fingal County Council gave the go-ahead for the scheme last November, but the plan was stalled after three separate appeals were lodged with ACP.

This included appeals lodged by local People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger, and party colleagues and members of Fingal County Council, Cllr Helen Redwood and Cllr John Burtchaell.

Others to lodge appeals were Cllr John Walsh (Labour) and Luke Daly and Jack O’Reilly, who made a joint appeal.

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The opposition to the paid parking proposals also involved local protests at the shopping centre last year.

The appeals were supported by 28 parties to lodge observations with ACP on the case. They included Fine Gael TD Emer Currie and a number of residents’ associations.

The ACP inspector in the case, Darragh Ryan found that the proposed introduction of controlled parking can reasonably be regarded as a mechanism for managing demand for private car travel and parking within an established Major Town Centre.

In the Coppinger appeal, planning consultant, Brendan Buck of BPS Planning and Development Consultants argued that the proposal would fail in the long term to minimise the impact of private car based traffic and enhance and develop the existing urban fabric.

He argued that paid barriers will restrict access to community facilities such as the library, leisure centre, essential retail for low income residents, workers and vulnerable groups in Dublin 15.

In his appeal, Walsh claims that the proposals “disregard the community and strategic significance of Blanchardstown Centre”.

In their joint appeal, Luke Daly and Jack O’Reilly state that a petition with almost 9,000 signatures gathered to date reflects a high level of public concern.

Strategic Value Partners (SVP) acquired the lands at Blanchardstown Town Centre in late 2024 from Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs for a reported sales price in the region of €600 million.

Planning consultants for SVP firm, Blanche Retail Nominee Ltd, John Spain & Associates told the council that the proposed Mobility Enhancement Project is “to continue to build on the recent expansion and upgrades of the centre, to secure its position as a top tier scheme on an international stage and to ensure successful integration with Bus Connects”.