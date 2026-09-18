Photos of the impacted batches. FSAI
Food Safety

FSAI recalls six ready meals over possible presence of listeria

Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.
2.35pm, 18 Sep 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 9 mins ago

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled six types of ready meals due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products are Fit Foods Chicken & Chorizo with Baby Potatoes (400g), Fit Foods Chicken & Stuffing with Potatoes and Gravy (400g), Chef Select High Protein Jamaican Jerk Chicken (400g) and Fresh Choice Kitchen Roast Chicken Dinner (600g).

Kilbride Classic Cuisine Roast Chicken & Gravy Dinner (750g) and Roast Chicken & Gravy Dinner, produced by Kilbride Classic Cuisine on back label (750g), were also recalled.

Chicken-Dinners FSAI FSAI

The Kilbride Classic Cuisine products subject to recall have use-by dates between 19, 20, 21, 24, 25 and 26 September.

The other products, along with the use-by-dates and batch codes, can be found below. 

listeria FSAI FSAI

Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale. 

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

The FSAI has advised people not to eat the implicated batches. 

Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers and distributors have been requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

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