Derry rower can now compete in British rowing tournament as Irish after U-turn

A DERRY ROWER said he is “delighted” after British Rowing said they would allow him to compete in the British Rowing Indoor Championships (BRIC) without having to declare himself as British.

Daniel Collins was previously told he could not compete in the British championships as an Irish athlete.

Collins last year competed in both BRIC and the World Rowing Indoor Championships (WRIC) as an Irish athlete, under the Irish flag.

This year, the two championships are taking place as part of the same event in Birmingham in December.

In an earlier statement on the matter, Collins wrote, “I intend to compete in both, as I did last year, representing a club from the north of Ireland”.

However, British Rowing’s rules for this year’s BRIC stated that only British citizens can appear in the rankings for the championships. Dual nationals were asked to declare as British.

While Collins was eligible to compete in BRIC as a citizen of Northern Ireland, he said, “I do not accept that this makes me British, nor do I regard British nationality as part of my national identify. I am Irish and have only ever held an Irish passport.”

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On a practical level, he continued, he did not believe it is fair to have to declare himself British to compete in a championship he is eligible for.

Today, the champion rower celebrated the “positive outcome” after British Rowing confirmed he can both enter BRIC without declaring as British, as well as compete in WRIC as Irish.

“I am very pleased with this positive outcome and grateful to British Rowing for listening to my concerns and finding a solution,” the rower wrote. He thanked media outlets for amplifying his cause, and SDLP MP Colum Eastwood.

Eastwood said he is glad that “common sense has prevailed” and Collins can now focus on competing in the event.

“This situation highlights the need for greater understanding in UK institutions about the intricacies of British and Irish citizenship and the distinct Irish identity that many people in this part of our island hold dear,” Eastwood said.

“It’s important that this is taken into consideration when decisions around eligibility are determined and that nobody is unfairly disadvantaged as a result.”

A British Rowing spokesperson told The Journal that the organisation has been in contact with Collins.

“We have clarified our FAQs and website information to ensure this is clear for all athletes. We look forward to welcoming the very best indoor rowers from across the world to Birmingham this December, and we are pleased that Mr Collins will be among them.”