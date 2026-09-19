Three people hospitalised after nine prisoners overdose at Midlands Prison

THE IRISH PRISON Service (IPS) said it is working closely with the HSE in response to a “number of overdose presentations in custody” at Midlands Prison on Friday.

It is understood that nine people overdosed, with three requiring hospitalisation.

In a statement, the IPS said: “Extra vigilance is being taken within the prison and information for prisoners around the dangers of consuming contraband has commenced.”

“The Irish Prison Service is committed to preventing the access of contraband, including drugs, into prisons,” it added.

Advertisement

It’s understood there has been drone activity around the prison in recent days.

Midlands prison is a closed, medium-security prison, with a capacity of up to 891 adult males.

The prison service said it is continuing to invest in new technologies and measures to support efforts to keep contraband out of prisons.

It said prison staff have increased the use of random and intelligence-led cell searches daily, while the canine unit carries out searches around the prisons, including deliveries into prisons.

“The Irish Prison Service continues to engage with An Garda Síochána with regard to preventing contraband entering our prisons, and this happens at both local and national level,” it said.

“The Irish Prison Service work closely with colleagues in An Garda Síochána on a regular basis and the sharing of intelligence has led to target searches resulting in the seizure of contraband.”