ROGU Arts Performs at Mallow Castle for Culture Night 2026. OSM Photography
The Daily Poll

Did you go to any Culture Night events?

Events were held across the country on Friday for Ireland’s annual Culture Night.
4.31pm, 19 Sep 2026
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HUNDREDS OF EVENTS took place across the country on Friday night for Culture Night.

The annual event, held by the Arts Council and Local Authorities, is designed to celebrate and showcase arts and culture in Ireland – with over one million people taking part last year.

Over 350 events took place in Dublin alone, while Cork had so much going on it was divided up into city and county events.

Tell us: Did you go to any Culture Night events?


Poll Results:

No (569)
Yes (175)
This doesn't apply to me  (16)

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