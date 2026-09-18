It's Culture Night tonight - here are some of the top events around the country

AS THE SUN goes down across Ireland this evening, the national Culture Night kicks off.

Hundreds of free events will be held all across the island – but many are ticketed, so it’s a good idea to figure out ahead of time what you plan on attending.

Events begin in the early evening and Culture Night Late runs well into the night.

The annual event, held by the Arts Council and Local Authorities, is designed to celebrate and showcase arts and culture in Ireland – with over one million people taking part last year.

The Journal has put together some of the top picks from across the country – but for the full list of events visit the Culture Night website and remember to book in advance.

Antrim

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Antrim is one of the busiest counties in terms of Culture Night events – there are 179 planned for tonight.

At The Watson in Belfast, there will be two back-to-back gigs from 9pm to 11pm from indie band :Panic :Over and Neal McClelland, the latter with 30 years of indie and rock classics.

Also in Belfast, at art gallery University of Atypical, a “vault street party” promises street art, an exhibition with film screenings, circus performers and music throughout the evening, from 4pm to 9pm.

Armagh

It’s a much quieter night in Armagh with four events on the list. All are Irish language events.

At Wolfe Tones CLG, an event based on the stories of Cú Chulainn will hear from these stories before some hurling. It doesn’t get more cultural than that.

Carlow

Those in Carlow have 34 options, with trad sessions making up a large proportion of the offerings.

‘Clay connections’ is a bit different from other options in Carlow, described as an “inclusive ceramics event that invites people of all ages and abilities to come together through the shared experience of working with clay with Carlow artist Michelle Eustace”.

It runs from 8pm to 9.30pm at Ballon Community Hall.

Cavan

There’s music and theatre at Bailieborough Courthouse this evening from 8pm to 9.30pm among the 32 events on offer.

Cormac McCann is to perform classical, jazz, rock, pop, comedy and parody, joined by trumpeter Kevin Kelleher. The programme also includes a special preview of Making the Playboy, a new play by local playwright Shane McCabe and Chalk on the Wall Productions.

Clare

People are invited to attend CBS in downtown Inis Cathaigh (Scattery Island) at 4.00pm to be part of the studio audience for the latest episode of “Past in the Present” documentary series. Culture Night Culture Night

Clarecastle Culture Night is returning to Hurst Botanicals Café from 7.30pm-11pm. There’ll be traditional fusion music, classical music, dance, choral, an interview with an actor, and an open mic.

“Play an instrument, sing a song, read a poem or spoken word,” organisers said.

Cork

Unsurprisingly, Cork has so much going on it’s been divided up into city and county events.

Culture Night has highlighted Cork City Libraries at Grand Parade presenting Uncovering Treasures: An Evening of Discovery at the Library, “inviting visitors to explore the library in a new way through stories and cultural treasures”.

The Devils in the Dance Hall at City Hall will bring audiences into an “immersive dance and theatre performance inspired by the true story of Jimmy Gralton and Ireland’s historic dance halls”.

Derry

Artist Sinéad Smyth will lead a guided meditation, walking and drawing journey from the Tower Museum to Acorn Farm.

Moving through the city and across the Peace Bridge, participants will “pause along the way to notice the landscape, the river, changing views and the small details we often pass by”.

Donegal

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In Donegal, Oíche Amhránaíochta le Clíona Ní Ghallachóir will offer an evening of song with 2025 Sean-Nós na mBan winner Clíona Ní Ghallachóir, celebrating the richness of Irish-language song and tradition.

Down

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A special set curated for Culture Night will take place in Bullhouse East from 6.30 pm to 7.30pm. It promises tales of the gaslight alleys, creatures from the darkest streets and stories from a doomed city undergrowth.

Taking cues from English and Irish folklore, BILT will present a collection of original folk songs presented in an intimate setting.

Dublin

Visit The Douglas Hyde for a very special pageant, curated by artist Bill Harris. Culture Night Culture Night

There are over 350 events taking place in Dublin tonight, so if you’re in the capital city it’s worth taking a look through the list.

The programme flagged that at the National Concert Hall in Dublin, National Symphony Orchestra Ireland presents Culture Night with Alexander Shelley and Jess Gillam, bringing audiences together for a special Culture Night performance from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Miss Powder Vacuum 2026 at The Douglas Hyde Gallery of Contemporary Art will bring cabaret, live performance, music and pageantry together for the return of artist Bill Harris’s offbeat competition.

Galway

In Galway, media artist Serhii Khadzhava presents 8 Bits of Galway, a 3D mapping experience that reimagines the façade of Lynch’s Castle through the “visual language of classic 1990s platform games”.

In Moycullen, Le Chéile will present a community celebration featuring newly created theatre, traditional music, storytelling and dance performances by local artists and participants of all ages.

Kerry

The Kerry School of Music in Tralee invites people in for a snippet of musicals across the world with dance numbers, songs and a snippet of what to expect from the Light Opera Society of Tralee (LOST) as they return to the stage in March 2027.

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Kildare

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Music, art, poetry, dance and performance will be live in Kilcock Community Gardens.

Described as “a multicultural event with performances from all forms of the arts”, the event will run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Kilkenny

Kilkenny Castle is taking part in Culture Night once again.

To celebrate Culture Night, the period rooms and exhibitions of Kilkenny Castle will be open to the public free of charge from 6pm to 9pm.

Laois

Step inside the Market House in Portarlington for a close-up look at the heritage craft of spinning with Crafty Dreams Studio.

“Watch fibres such as sheep’s wool — and perhaps even alpaca — being prepared and transformed by wheel or spindle, and discover the textures, tools and techniques behind this quiet, captivating tradition”.

Leitrim

London comes to Leitrim from London’s West End to Leitrim’s Island Theatre with a screening of the recent production of The Playboy of the Western World by John Millington Synge directed by Caitríona McLaughlin.

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) joins Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) and Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) in John Millington Synge’s play of youth and self-discovery.

Limerick

If you’ve ever wanted to see the behind-the-scenes of a garda station without joining the force or committing a crime, Henry Street Garda Station offers that opportunity this evening.

The Divisional Headquarters at Henry Street Garda Station will be open to the public with tours provided of the various specialised units within An Garda Síochána.

Longford

At Oyama Sushi in Longford, a ‘Foodlore’ workshop allows attendees to sample Japanese treats whilst exploring and sharing family history through the exchange of family recipes.

Facilitated by Hayley Fox-Roberts, this workshop will explore how we develop and keep alive family histories through memory and oral storytelling. Attendees are encouraged to bring a recipe from their own family and share the story of a memory this meal brings to mind for them.

Louth

DROGHEDA GROOVE MOVEMENT presents renowned techno DJ Sunil Sharpe, a leading figure in Irish electronic music, at Old Abbey Lane.

Sharpe is a co-founder of Give us the Night, a volunteer group that has set out to revitalise Irish nightlife.

Mayo

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Westport Jazz is hosting a night of the best of its local jazz scene with band of players and singers, Mná Mná, with guests Nicki Dowd & Joanne Keegan featured as part of the celebrations at Clew Bay Hotel.

Meath

Two brand new short plays by Irish writers, A Couple of Focail written by Alice Lynch and performed by Savage Minds Theatre Company and You Think You Know Me written by Derek O’Donnell and performed by Kildalkey Drama Group at Kildalkey Community Hall.

There will be refreshments and an opportunity to speak to both writers after the performances.

Monaghan

Celebrate Culture Night at Monaghan County Museum, open until 8pm.

Take a look around the museum’s exhibitions, discover stories from Monaghan’s past, and enjoy a relaxed evening exploring the county’s rich heritage. Whether you’re calling in for a quick visit or spending time with family and friends, everyone is welcome.

Offaly

At JJ Hough’s pub Offaly, Howling in the Metaverse: Ode to the Irish Wolf will offer audiences a distinctive Culture Night experience exploring Irish identity, imagination and storytelling through a contemporary lens.

Roscommon

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In Roscommon, UNDERCURRENT presents Cultural Dance Celebration, bringing movement, performance and community together in an event that celebrates cultural expression through dance.

Sligo

MADE Courtyard Creative Sessions invites the public to enjoy free hands-on workshops with members of the MADE Sligo Craft Collective at MADE Courtyard Studio on Wine Street.

Visitors can drop in throughout the evening to explore printmaking, free drawing, clay pot building and creative clay in a welcoming, informal setting. The workshops offer the chance to meet local artists, discover different creative processes and make your own handmade work.

Tipperary

In Tipperary, Cloughjordan Cine Club presents an outdoor film screening, inviting people to gather for a shared cinema experience in the open air as part of this year’s Culture Night programme.

Tyrone

There is late night music from local favourites in bars throughout Strabane Town. Featuring Paddy Mc Glinchey at Charlie’s Bar from 9pm to 11pm, Culture Night Karaoke Mo Charas, and David Doc.

Waterford

In Waterford, Culture Night Late at Theatre Royal will see the venue host an after-hours takeover featuring live sets, spoken word and DJs.

Bop ar an Trá will bring young adults together for an outdoor music event celebrating the Irish language and Gaeltacht culture on the Déise coast.

Westmeath

Look at the Heffernans! was first produced by the Abbey Theatre on 12 April 1926.

To mark the centenary of its premiere production, Westmeath County Council have commissioned award-winning director Michael Scott to direct an hour-long reading of the play.

The reading will be performed by 11 actors and will be followed by panel discussion and Audience Q&A .

Wexford

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Three creative workshops are running from 7pm at Gorey School of Art.

Choose from watercolour postcard workshop , printmaking, or acrylic painting and get making with professional artists in a welcoming, relaxed setting.

Wicklow

In Wicklow, an Indian Classical Music Concert will celebrate the “depth and beauty” of Indian musical traditions at Bray Library.

Culture Night said the event adds to the “breadth of cultural experiences” taking place across Ireland.