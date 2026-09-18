Senior garda rep body official faces discipline probe for discussing workplace concerns publicly

A SENIOR GARDA Representative Association (GRA) member is being investigated formally by An Garda Síochána because the officer publicly discussed workplace concerns.

The serving garda has spoken publicly on a range of topics about problems faced by rank and file gardaí – that topic has included speaking about the lack of garda pursuit training.

It is understood the garda has been formally informed about the discipline procedure recently.

Ronan Slevin, GRA General Secretary, has criticised the move by garda management.

“It is no understatement to say that we are shocked and disappointed that garda management would come after one of our elected representatives in this manner.

“I cannot stress enough that the GRA will continue to vigorously defend the right of our senior elected representatives to comment publicly on the health, safety, rights and wellbeing of their members in An Garda Síochána.

“It’s quite incredulous in the aftermath of this week’s Full Disclosure documentary on RTE that GRA representatives are being effectively gagged and disciplined for doing exactly what they were elected to do, and that is to voice the concerns and challenges that we face in an incredibly dangerous and difficult working environment,” he said.

The RTE Investigates programme examined allegations that whistleblowers were targeted when they raised concerns within the garda organisation’s protected disclosure system.

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It is understood that the potential disciplinary offence is linked to a section of the Garda Code, which is the internal human resources document used to govern the activities of serving gardaí.

A statement has been requested from the Department of Justice.

In a statement, a spokesman for An Garda Síochána said it would not comment on internal discipline matters, but did comment on its internal procedures when dealing with the media.

“An Garda Síochána has a clear stated policy on who may speak to the media on operational matters and this is laid out in the Garda Code, which applies to all members of An Garda Síochána,” the statement said.

“Garda management has on several occasions over the last number of years advised GRA management of this stipulation in the Garda Code.

“Earlier this month, Garda senior management wrote to the GRA in relation to this and related matters,” it said.

The garda statement went on to say that it “respects the mandate of the Garda associations” as set out in Section 59 of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024.

The garda spokesman said the section describes representative associations representing their members in matters affecting their welfare and efficiency, including pay, pensions and conditions of service.

“An Garda Síochána works with the Garda associations in constructive and professional engagement in line with industrial relations normal practice,” it added.