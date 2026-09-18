Funeral of couple found dead in hot tub hears they were loving and kind parents

THE JOINT FUNERAL of an Irish woman and her New Zealand-born husband who were found dead in a hot tub while on holiday in Spain last month has heard that their two children “were at the heart of their lives.”

Monaghan native Thomasina Tobin (51) and her husband Patrick (Paddy) Tobin (48) were pronounced dead at a villa in the town of Cullera, south of Valencia on 24 August. Their deaths were accidental in nature.

Thomasina Tobin, née McArdle, was formerly of Cabra in Castleblayney whilst Patrick, who was known as Paddy, was born in Wellington in New Zealand.

The couple were based in Greenwich in London and had teenage children, Rhea and Séamus.

Rev Canon Patrick McGinn told mourners at Our Lady of Knock Church in Ballintra in Co Monaghan on Friday that Paddy was a “devoted father” whilst Thomasina “was a loving and lovely mum.”

“They created a lovely home together in Greenwich. Their children were the most important part of their lives,” McGinn said.

“It was always a pleasure to see their car arrive in Cabra full of gifts and presents — teddies and all sorts of things for Christmas.”

He said that whilst Thomasina was “small” in stature standing at just 5ft tall she had the “big, booming McArdle laugh.”

“We know she was a very kind person. She knew the people who had helped her along the way and she passed this kindness on to other people. In her spare time she was even governor of a school.”

He said that Paddy was “always on the go” from the time he started walking at just nine months old.

“He loved sport growing up. He tried everything. Rugby, hockey, cricket, water polo, football, skiing and surfing. I get tired even mentioning all those things,” McGinn said.

Patrick and Thomasina built a wonderful life in Greenwich with Rhea and Seamus. Those children were the absolute centre of his life.

“Their home was very much a family home. He also fitted so naturally into the McArdle family.”

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McGinn told the family that mourners can only “hold you in our hearts today”, adding that they understood they were desperately heartbroken.

All we can do is huddle and grieve around the remains of shattered dreams and what might have been… We do have many questions but we don’t really have many answers as to the why’s of life.

Offertory gifts included a family photograph and a photograph of Patrick skiing with his friends, representing his love of sport and friendship.

There was also a sacred New Zealand greenstone which embodies strength, spirit and a connection between people and the land, a hard hat which Thomasina wore on construction sites in London, and quirky cards which she liked to send to her loved ones.

John McArdle, the brother of the late Thomasina Tobin, thanked the local community and clergy for their support since tragedy struck last month.

He also expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the Kevin Bell Trust, which helps with repatriation, who he said had helped the family in navigating the tragedy. He also thanked the work colleagues of both Thomasina and Paddy.

Thomasina is further survived by her father Tommy McArdle, her eight siblings, their partners, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. She was predeceased by her mother Nancy McArdle, a niece and a nephew.

Thomasina was a director of Cost Management and Head of Hotels at Turner and Townsend Alinea in London.

A graduate of Trinity College Dublin, she worked in the construction industry for almost 30 years.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, T&T Alinea said Thomasina played an integral role in their business, serving as a director in their London cost management team and leading their hotels sector.

“She was a highly respected figure in the hospitality sector and played a key role in the delivery of many of London’s most prestigious, complex and challenging hotel developments,” the company said.

Thomasina was generous with her knowledge and hugely supportive of those around her, making a lasting impact on our business, our clients and the wider industry.

“Warm, fun and full of life, Thomasina brought an infectious energy wherever she went.”

Patrick, who worked in the tech industry, is survived by his parents Clare and Michael Tobin, his three sisters, and extended family and friends in Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and beyond.

A private cremation service followed the 11am mass today.