Quiz: How much do you know about Harry Styles?

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HARRY STYLES IS heading to Croke Park next August as part of his Together Together tour.
Due to “phenomenal” demand, the British pop star has added another date in the capital.
Styles last played Ireland in 2023 when thousands flocked to Slane Castle in Meath to see him live.
So ahead of the big return, how much do you know about Harry Styles from his One Direction days to his movie career?
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