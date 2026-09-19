Styles performs at the 65th annual Grammy Awards alamy
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about Harry Styles?

The pop star is one of X Factor’s biggest success stories
10.00pm, 19 Sep 2026
2.9k

HARRY STYLES IS heading to Croke Park next August as part of his Together Together tour. 

Due to “phenomenal” demand, the British pop star has added another date in the capital.

Styles last played Ireland in 2023 when thousands flocked to Slane Castle in Meath to see him live. 

So ahead of the big return, how much do you know about Harry Styles from his One Direction days to his movie career? 

 

Where did Styles work before joining One Direction?
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At a doctor's office
In a bakery

On a farm
In a newsagent
What is the name of his debut solo album?
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Watermelon Sugar
Harry Styles

Fine Line
Sign of the Times
What was the name of the character played by Styles in the film Dunkirk?
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Collins
Peter

Alex
George
When is Harry Styles birthday?
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March 1
April 1

May 1
February 1
Which of these TV shows has Harry Styles hosted?
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Saturday Night Live
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Traitors
How many Grammy awards has Styles won?
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6
5

3
4
Which actress plays Harry Styles wife in the 2022 thriller film Don’t Worry Darling?
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Olivia Wilde
Florence Pugh

Zendaya
Elle Fanning
Which fashion brand did Harry Styles become an ambassador for in 2017?
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Dior
Burberry

Louis Vuitton
Gucci
Who did Styles help induct into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019?
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Annie Lennox
Stevie Nicks

The Cure
Billy Idol
How many fans attended Styles last Irish gig at Slane Castle in 2023?
Rolling News
100,000
50,000

80,000
35,000
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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You scored out of !
Clever Cat
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You scored out of !
Top Dog
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You scored out of !
What are ewe doing? Baaaad
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You scored out of !
Turtle-y awful
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Alamy
You scored out of !
Fin-flipping tastic
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