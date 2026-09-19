Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Affordable Ireland Campaign pre-Budget protest, march and rally. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Arsenal's perfect start to their Premier League title defence came off the rails in a 3-0 thrashing by Brighton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PHILADELPHIA: British pop star Ed Sheeran will return to the stage this evening in the US for the first time since his ‘Loop’ tour was thrown into chaos after rapper Macklemore was cancelled as a support act for making pro-Palestine comments on stage.

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#GREENLAND: Denmark has today hailed a “binding” deal announced by US President Donald Trump to give Washington “permanent control” over Greenland’s security and bar Russian and Chinese bases from the Arctic territory.

#ROYAL ROW: Fresh claims made by Earl Spencer have been published as he doubled down on his allegation the King said “we’ll forget her soon enough” after Diana, Princess of Wales died.

#UKRAINE: The US has approved a potential $2.68 billion (€2.34 billion) sale of air defence equipment to Ukraine on Friday, after Kyiv made repeated pleas for support to fend off Russian attacks.

PARTING SHOT

Hundreds of events took place across the country on Friday night for Culture Night.

The annual event, held by the Arts Council and Local Authorities, is designed to celebrate and showcase arts and culture in Ireland – with over one million people taking part last year.

Over 350 events took place in Dublin alone, while Cork had so much going on it was divided up into city and county events.