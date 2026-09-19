File photo of Rosslare Europort, County Wexford. Alamy Stock Photo
Wexford

Man (40s) released without charge after six people found in lorry trailer at Rosslare Europort

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
12.25pm, 19 Sep 2026
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A MAN IN his 40s who was arrested in connection with the discovery of six people inside a lorry trailer at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford has been released without charge.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

At around 5am on Thursday, gardaí were alerted to the presence of six people in the trailer of a lorry that had docked at the port.

All six, five adult men and one juvenile male, were taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Two were refused permission to land, while the juvenile is said to be receiving appropriate supports.

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