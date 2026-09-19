An image of the seizure. An Garda Síochána
Drug seizure

Two women arrested after almost €450k worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Two women, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and are being detained in garda stations in North Dublin.
11.50am, 19 Sep 2026
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TWO WOMEN HAVE been arrested after An Garda Síochána and Revenue Customs Service seized €447,800 worth of drugs in Dublin. 

As part of an intelligence-led operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Coolock District Drugs Unit and Revenue Customs Service, 5.7kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €79,800 was seized by Revenue in Dublin on Friday.

In a follow-up search, gardaí seized suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €368,000, as well as €27,900 cash and drug paraphernalia.

Two women, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and are being detained in garda stations in North Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

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