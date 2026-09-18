Boy (16) drove on wrong side of M50 and hit a civilian's car and two garda vehicles, court hears

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LAST UPDATE | 58 mins ago
A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY collided with a civilian’s car and two garda vehicles after repeatedly driving on the wrong side of the M50 and other roads in Dublin, a court has heard.
The youth, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, appeared before the Dublin Children’s Court on Friday following his arrest in connection with the incident on Thursday evening.
He is accused of stealing a Toyota car and seven counts of dangerous driving, mainly in the Finglas area of north Dublin, including at Junction 5 on the M50.
A second teenager was also arrested and he was released from garda detention pending a file to the Youth Diversion Programme.
Speaking in court, Garda Seán Power objected to the 16-year-old’s bail, citing the seriousness of the case and fears he would not attend trial.
He alleged that the boy was caught red-handed in the driver’s seat of the car after it came to a halt following a collision with two garda vehicles on the Swords Road.
In evidence, the officer said it would be alleged that the youth was detected after overtaking several other vehicles against oncoming traffic in Finglas.
The court heard he drove on the wrong side of roundabouts against traffic on three occasions during the drive.
He also repeatedly drove on the wrong side of roads against oncoming traffic before making his way onto the M50, where it is alleged he drove the wrong way up the slip road at Junction 5 and collided with a civilian vehicle.
The garda said the teen continued and exited the M1 until he finally collided with the two garda vehicles. No evidence was given of any injuries caused.
Due to ongoing industrial action by solicitors in response to legal aid reforms, the boy had no representation. Judge Patricia Cronin gave the teenager, who was accompanied to court by his father, an opportunity to read over the garda objections and consider them before proceeding with the bail hearing.
The boy pleaded for bail, telling the court he would abide by any conditions and stating, “I thought I was dead last night over that crash”.
He also complained about having been pepper-sprayed and vowed, “I swear it will never happen again”.
His father told the court the boy was doing well three weeks ago, though the pair argued at times during the hearing, with the father noting he felt “stressed out” and did not fully understand what was happening.
The court heard that the father and son had a heated row before the case started at the courthouse. However, they were given a chance to go over the bail objections later.
When they argued in court, with the boy accusing his father of never saying he was proud of him, the judge intervened and said that kind of conversation should be private, not in court.
The judge warned the teenager not to say anything that could be used against him in the proceedings, and noted that extra charges could potentially be brought and his case sent to a higher court capable of imposing harsher penalties.
When she asked Garda Power if he would agree to any bail conditions given the lack of legal representation, the garda declined.
However, the judge held that strict bail conditions could adequately address the concerns.
She ordered the boy to abide by a nightly curfew, remain contactable by phone, stay out of the Finglas area, refrain from entering any car, and use public transport while his case is pending.
He must engage with a bail supervision programme, prove compliance with his curfew, and attend a training programme. He was also told not to contact a second youth arrested during the incident.
Emphasising that he still retained the presumption of innocence, the judge adjourned the case pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and to check his compliance with bail conditions.
He will appear before the court again in October on this matter.
He was held in custody on other charges where bail was revoked for one week.
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