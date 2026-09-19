GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

US Denmark deal

1. US President Donald Trump has said that he has struck an “infinite” deal with Denmark to give the United States control over Greenland’s security and bar foreign adversaries from setting up bases there.

Sinn Féin

2. Some Sinn Féin staff considered resigning en masse in protest over the party’s handling of a senator who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old.

Irish activist on trial

3. Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan is attempting to rally European politicians to attend the trial of Irish activist Daniel Tatlow-Devally in Germany, saying she wants to show the five defendants that they have not been forgotten.

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FAI under fire

4. Nations League fixtures with Israel dominate agenda for FAI over next two weeks, and beyond. David Sneyd of The 42 lays out what’s ahead.

Processing fees

5. Online shoppers are being saddled with extra charges by delivery companies for them to manage the EU’s new €3 customs charge.

The Traitors

6. With just three episodes to go till the finale of The Traitors Ireland, we asked our readers to share what their strategy would be at this point in the game. Everyone who wrote into us had a different approach.

Ed Sheeran to play tour gig tonight

7. British pop star Ed Sheeran will return to the stage this evening in the US for the first time since his ‘Loop’ tour was thrown into chaos after rapper Macklemore was cancelled as a support act for making pro-Palestine comments on stage. Protests and a significant police presence are expected.

Michael O’Leary apologises

8. Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary has issued an apology for previously comparing competitor airlines to “rapists”.

Garda facing discipline probe

9. A senior Garda Representative Association member is being investigated formally by An Garda Síochána because the officer publicly discussed workplace concerns.