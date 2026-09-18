Ryanair's Michael O'Leary apologises 'unreservedly' after calling some airlines 'high-fare rapists'

RYANAIR CHIEF MICHAEL O’Leary has issued an apology for previously comparing competitor airlines to “rapists”.

He had initially refused to apologise after he was accused of trivialising rape but in a video message shared by Virgin Media News, he acknowledged that the remarks caused “considerable upset and offence”.

Last week, he told reporters at the company’s headquarters: “You might find some people will choose not to fly with Ryanair.

“But you know they’ll be overrun with the people abandoning Aer Lingus, Lufthansa, BA, and others desperate to get to Ryanair’s low fares because they can’t afford to fly with the high-fare rapists around Europe.”

He later repeated the “high-fare rapists” comments.

He then said rape was a “terrible crime” but rejected the assertion he was trivialising rape.

Advertisement

In a video message today, O’Leary said he was “quizzed by the press if I was trivialising rape” after he made the remarks.

He added: “I replied by asserting my firm belief that rape is a heinous and terrible crime which cannot be trivialised. I believe I couldn’t have been clearer in this regard.”

EXCLUSIVE: Michael O' Leary apologises over "rapist" remarks.



Our reporter Mairéad Cleary will have the latest on #VMNews at 5.30pm.



More on Virgin Media PLAY pic.twitter.com/uXnEOicUHl — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 18, 2026

However, O’Leary said that “in conversations with family and friends, both inside and outside Ryanair, I’ve come to realise that the word I used so carelessly has caused wide, considerable upset and offence to a wide number of people, especially to victims and survivors”.

“I want to apologise sincerely and unreservedly to those people, especially to the survivors,” said O’Leary.

“I am truly sorry for the offence and upset I’ve caused you by my careless use of those words. It won’t happen again.

“I will try to learn from this mistake and do better in future.”