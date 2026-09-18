EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #M50: A 16-year-old boy collided with a civilian’s car and two garda vehicles after repeatedly driving on the wrong side of the M50 and other roads in Dublin, a court heard.

2. #APOLOGY: Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary issued an apology for previously comparing competitor airlines to “rapists”.

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3. #MICHAEL HEALY-RAE: A man accused of a politically motivated “broad daylight” attack on Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae in Dublin following a tirade of abuse was denied bail.

4. #GARY ANDERSON: The PSNI is liaising with gardaí in relation to on-the-run murderer Gary Anderson, who failed to return to prison earlier this week.

5. #M9 COLLISION: The garda watchdog found no wrongdoing by gardaí in how they pursued a car that would later crash and kill five teenagers driving the wrong way on the M9 motorway.