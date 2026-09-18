PSNI liaising with gardaí in relation to on-the-run murderer who failed to return to prison

THE PSNI HAS said it is liaising with gardaí in relation to an on-the-run murderer who failed to return to prison earlier this week.

Gary Anderson (29) was convicted alongside his brother Sean Anderson for the 2018 murder of Karol Kelly in Derry.

Father-of-five Kelly was stabbed several times in the attack.

In 2023, Gary Anderson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder.

On Monday, he was on day release from prison but has not returned.

The PSNI is today making a fresh appeal for information to locate Anderson, who remains unlawfully at large.

Anderson was last seen on Monday morning, in the Eastway area of Creggan in Derry, at around 11am.

The PSNI has since conducted extensive enquiries to locate Anderson.

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These enquiries, which are ongoing, include searches, CCTV checks and extensive patrolling. The PSNI is also liaising with An Garda Síochána.

PSNI Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said the police service is “grateful for information received following our public appeal on Monday”.

“We want to assure you, we are investigating every report made to us, and we are doing all we can to locate Gary Anderson,” Lavery added.

The PSNI has issued a more recent photo of Anderson, who is around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build and with brown hair.

The PSNI has also reiterated its direct appeal directly to Anderson to hand himself in.

Previous image issued by the PSNI of Gary Anderson PSNI PSNI

Anyone who knows where Anderson is, or has any information about his movements or whereabouts, have been urged not to approach him directly but to contact police as soon as possible.

Lavery said the PSNI is also keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Eastway area on Monday around the time Anderson is reported to have been last seen, and who may have relevant footage.

Information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is anonymous.