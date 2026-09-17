Micheál Martin's going to be the first foreign leader to visit Andy Burnham in No 10 North

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is set to become the first international leader to visit No 10 North in Manchester.

Shortly after becoming British prime minister, Andy Burnham opened a new headquarters for the centre of the UK government in Manchester.

Burnham aims to work at No 10 North, at Heron House in Manchester, once each week during his premiership, as part of his move to push power out of Westminster.

When he opened the new base back in July, he said it was the “best day of my life” and added that it was a “full circle” experience for him, as he had to leave the North to start his career.

Tomorrow’s meeting in Manchester will be the first official meeting between the two since Burnham took office.

A spokesperson for the British Embassy in Ireland said that they will “discuss how the UK and Ireland can cooperate even more closely to create opportunities for people across both countries”.

Burnham and Martin are also expected to focus on boosting trade, support for Ukraine, and working with the European Union as Ireland continues its presidency of the EU.

Martin’s visit will come just days after Burnham hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Liverpool and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Oxford.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s visit, Burnham said he is “delighted to be hosting the Taoiseach as the first international leader to visit No10 North”.

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Burnham described it as a “historic moment and a proud day for Manchester”.

He added that No10 North is “all about creating opportunities for working people, and our partnership with Ireland as we improve the lives of people in both of our countries is a key part of that”.

“There is so much we can achieve together,” said Burnham.

“From our shared commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, to trade, to working with Europe and supporting Ukraine.

“We are the closest of friends, and I look forward to further strengthening that friendship.”

Following their meeting at No10 North, Burnham and Martin will visit a local Irish community centre to meet with representatives from the Irish community in Greater Manchester.

Ahead of the meeting, the British Embassy in Ireland noted that Ireland is the UK’s sixth-largest trading partner, while Dublin–London is the busiest intra-European air route.

A spokesperson said this “highlights the real, daily benefits the UK-Ireland relationship brings to people in both countries”.

The spokesperson added that the UK government is “committed to working with the Irish government to further strengthen this relationship”.

The spokesperson added that this relationship is “underpinned by deep historic ties and shared values, as well as the shared Common Travel Area and both countries’ enduring commitment to the Good Friday Agreement”.