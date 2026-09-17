Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ROYAL FAMILY: Buckingham Palace has denied that King Charles said his former wife Princess Diana would be forgotten “soon enough” in the days after her death.
#SWEDISH ELECTIONS: The leader of Sweden’s left-wing bloc that won a slim majority in the country’s election, Magdalena Andersson, has vowed to lead the country in a “new direction” after four years of right-wing rule backed.
#HOSTILE ACT?: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said a closer alliance between Canada and the European Union should not become another global power rival “only with better manners”, after US President Donald Trump suggested that allowing Canada to become an associate EU member could be a “hostile act”.
The Queen of Chat Show TV Oprah Winfrey came to Dublin this week for an in-conversation event at the 3 Arena.
But one young Irish podcaster saw this as an opportunity to live out his dream and interview Oprah.
Glen Anderson hosts the “Back Of The Class” podcast with Ben Hanlon, and Anderson was able to track down Oprah to her hotel in Dublin.
He bumped into CBS Mornings host Gayle King, who he mistook for one of Oprah’s crew members.
Anderson made his case to King and she made his dream come through and set up the interview with Oprah.
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