Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Caitriona Balfe and Daisy Edgar- Jones pictured at Irish premiere of Sense & Sensibility at The Stella Cinema. Sense & Sensibility is in cinemas from 25 September. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

IRELAND

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault on TD Michael Healy-Rae .

. Garda whistleblowers who attempted to raise serious concerns about wrongdoing in the force claim they were “obstructed and sidelined”, a Sinn Féin TD has said.

who attempted to raise serious concerns about wrongdoing in the force claim they were “obstructed and sidelined”, a Sinn Féin TD has said. Ireland will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria, with RTÉ confirming that it will also refuse to broadcast the competition.

in Bulgaria, with RTÉ confirming that it will also refuse to broadcast the competition. The son of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch must reveal his “income, outgoings and any savings or assets” after saying he wanted free legal aid for his trial on a charge of facilitating organised crime.

must reveal his “income, outgoings and any savings or assets” after saying he wanted free legal aid for his trial on a charge of facilitating organised crime. Eleanor Donaldson has applied to appeal the verdict from her trial of the facts that she aided and abetted her husband Jeffrey Donaldson’s abuse of two children.

her husband Jeffrey Donaldson’s abuse of two children. A group representing military officers has said that leaders of the operation to protect the EU Presidency are not being paid adequately for working 24-hour duties.

has said that leaders of the operation to protect the EU Presidency are not being paid adequately for working 24-hour duties. The government has been accused of “raking in” additional VAT receipts while motorists are being hit with sky-high petrol and diesel prices.

INTERNATIONAL

Displaced Palestinians shelter inside a building heavily damaged in Gaza City Alamy Alamy

#ROYAL FAMILY: Buckingham Palace has denied that King Charles said his former wife Princess Diana would be forgotten “soon enough” in the days after her death.

#SWEDISH ELECTIONS: The leader of Sweden’s left-wing bloc that won a slim majority in the country’s election, Magdalena Andersson, has vowed to lead the country in a “new direction” after four years of right-wing rule backed.

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#HOSTILE ACT?: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said a closer alliance between Canada and the European Union should not become another global power rival “only with better manners”, after US President Donald Trump suggested that allowing Canada to become an associate EU member could be a “hostile act”.

PARTING SHOT

The Queen of Chat Show TV Oprah Winfrey came to Dublin this week for an in-conversation event at the 3 Arena.

But one young Irish podcaster saw this as an opportunity to live out his dream and interview Oprah.

Glen Anderson hosts the “Back Of The Class” podcast with Ben Hanlon, and Anderson was able to track down Oprah to her hotel in Dublin.

He bumped into CBS Mornings host Gayle King, who he mistook for one of Oprah’s crew members.

Anderson made his case to King and she made his dream come through and set up the interview with Oprah.