Carney to address EU Parliament after Trump calls associate membership plan 'laughable'

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER Mark Carney will address the European Parliament today after US President Donald Trump suggested that allowing Canada to become an associate EU member could be a “hostile act”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed making Canada an EU associate member on Wednesday – a status that does not currently exist in the bloc’s treaties and would have to be created.

Carney, who was in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, was addressed directly by von der Leyen, who said Europe and Canada shared deep cultural, historical and personal ties, before setting out plans for a closer economic and security partnership.

She added that the EU wanted to bring its relationship with Canada “to the highest level possible”.

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However, the US threatened to respond to the proposed move by imposing more tariffs on the EU. Trump has said the prospect of Canada joining the EU was ‘laughable’ and called America’s neighbour a ‘terrible trade partner’.

Carney has been looking for new trading partners following a breakdown in trade talks with Washington and the imposition of further tariffs.

On Monday, the European Parliament announced plans to open an office in Ottawa, with parliament president Roberta Metsola saying it would help deepen cooperation between the two sides.

Canada has also become the first non-EU country to join the bloc’s defence procurement programme.

With additional reporting from PA.