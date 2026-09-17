GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

The Morning Lead

1. An unpopular tax on investment introduced almost 20 years ago as an anti-avoidance measure looks set to be changed in the upcoming budget.

Palestine

2. US rapper Macklemore has said he will donate his $1 million (€867,000) earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour to Palestinian organisations, after he was pulled from the tour over his stance on Israel’s attacks on the region.

Dumfries House

3. President Catherine Connolly met with King Charles for dinner at a private event in Dumfries House, in Ayrshire, Scotland, on Wednesday evening.

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Pay

4. Wages are expected to increase by an average of 3.1% next year, according to Irish business group Ibec.

School absence

5. Young people are more likely to miss school if their parents have a “harsher” parenting style or if there is a lack of routine around bedtimes and breakfast.

Ed Sheeran

6. Irish radio station Classic Hits Radio has said it will remove Ed Sheeran’s music from its playlists “for the foreseeable future”.

Kerry

7. Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae was assaulted on Wednesday by a member of the public while driving his car through Dublin city.

Off the rails

8. Public transport fare increases are likely to decrease the number of passengers using trains and buses, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has confirmed.

Robert Hamill

9. A senior PSNI officer has said the standards expected of policing were not met in the probe into the sectarian murder of Robert Hamill.