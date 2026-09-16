TD Michael Healy-Rae assaulted in his car while driving through Dublin

INDEPENDENT TD MICHAEL Healy-Rae was assaulted today by a member of the public while driving his car through Dublin City.

Healy-Rae was on his way home from Dáil Éireann when the incident occurred near the Combe Hospital on Cork Street while he was stopped in traffic.

In videos posted online, three gardaí and a person appearing to be wearing scrubs can be seen speaking to Healy-Rae in his vehicle before he exits the car and walks slowly over to a garda car and gets inside.

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, TD Carol Nolan wished Healy-Rae well and condemned the attack.

“I understand that Michael was subjected to an unprovoked assault earlier today and I wish to condemn that in the strongest possible terms,” she said.

Speaking to The Journal, Healy-Rae’s brother, fellow Kerry TD, Danny Healy-Rae said he has not spoken to his brother since it happened, but that he hopes he is doing okay.

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He added that you “expect to be safe” in your car.

Speaking in the Dáil a short while ago, an emotional Healy-Rae said he was “very disappointed” with the news.

“It’s not on. He was just doing his work or wherever he was going, stopped on the road, and someone hit him in the window. It’s not good enough.

“I hope he’ll be alright. I hope his family will be all right. It’s something that’s hurting me as much as anyone else,” he said.

He added that this sort of thing should not happen to public representatives.

“We get elected to help the people, not to hurt them… We are doing our best and tis unfair to hit a fella in the window without being able to defend himself.

“I hope he’ll be alright before morning and that he’ll be out again tomorrow,” he said.