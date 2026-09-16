Rory Ross
RIP

Man who died in Cork collision remembered as a 'good soul who had time for anyone'

Rory Ross (51) died in a single-vehicle collision in Cork on Tuesday morning.
7.15pm, 16 Sep 2026
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A MAN WHO died in a single-vehicle collision on the Lee Road in Cork earlier this week has been named as 51-year-old Rory Ross.

Mr Ross from Killala Gardens in Knocknaheeny in Cork city has been remembered as a “funny and thoughtful” man.

His van went off the road on Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother, Khristian Ross, has paid tribute to him on Rip.ie. He said that Rory always carved out time for his friends and family.

“(He was) a great brother and amazing best man. I am heartbroken that I won’t hear his voice or laughter, but I’ll always remember him as being a good soul who would’ve time for anyone.”

Khristian added that Rory will remain in his heart in the years to come.

“I love you always my brother and will always think of you.”

Mr Ross is survived by his parents, Noreen and Jimmy, his siblings, his partner, Leona, children, extended family and his colleagues at Coom Construction.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

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