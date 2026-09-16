Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Drag artist Neon Love (front), singer Asha Ari (middle) and Memphis Shell (back) pictured ahead of Culture Night, which takes place Friday. Thousands are expected to take part, with over 300 free events across Dublin City.

INTERNATIONAL

Firefighters pictured at the scene of a Russian air attack in Sumy, Ukraine today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#US: Donald Trump announced the Kennedy Center will close down immediately after a judge ruled his name cannot be added onto the famed arts institution’s exterior.

#ED SHEERAN: UK culture secretary Lisa Nandy said she has “enormous sympathy” for Ed Sheeran in the wake of his supporting acts dropping out of his US tour.

#SOCIAL MEDIA: New restrictions targeting access to social media for children under 15 are set to be introduced across Europe.

PARTING SHOT

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Fota has welcomed some new family members Michael O'Sullivan Michael O'Sullivan

Ever wanted to name a baby panda? Well, now is your chance.

Fota Wildlife Park in Cork has announced the arrival of some new (and cute) additions.

Two endangered red panda cubs, one male and one female, were born on 14 June to mother Laxmi and father Grga after three months of nesting.

Laxmi arrived at Fota from Longleat Safari in England in 2019, while father Grga came from Zagreb Zoo in Croatia the same year.

Red pandas come from the Himalayas and southwest China and are their own distinct family, with no relation to giant pandas (which are larger with a distinct black and white coat).

To celebrate International Red Panda Day on Saturday, 19 September, Fota is inviting visitors to help choose names in keeping with the species’ native range and cultural heritage.

A suggestion box is now open in the Serengeti Shop at Fota, where visitors can submit their name ideas for the twins and be in with a chance to win one of two Conservation annual passes.

The naming competition will run until 11 October.