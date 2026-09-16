Male in late teens arrested and firearm seized after public order incident in Lucan

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his late teens following the seizure of a firearm in Lucan on Tuesday.

Gardaí confirmed they responded to a public order incident in Balgaddy shortly after 7pm.

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A firearm and ammunition were discovered nearby.

An adult male, aged in his late teens, was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The seized firearm is undergoing forensic testing.

Investigations are ongoing.