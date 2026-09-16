'Free Palestine': The Irish artists standing by Macklemore and pulling out of Ed Sheeran's US tour

Beoga in the US as part of their tour. Instagram Instagram

ED SHEERAN’S US tour has been turned into a battleground for free speech and advocacy after American rapper Macklemore was pulled from the tour after speaking on behalf of the Palestinian cause during two recent performances.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Sheeran confirmed that Macklemore was removed from the tour in a decision taken by tour promoters following pressure by the owners of the stadiums on the upcoming dates.

The English singer-songwriter said in his statement that he does “not use my professional platform for politics” and confirmed that he would be continuing with the tour, adding:

“I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring screw and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make morning.”

However, since that statement, all the support acts that were due to be opening acts for Sheeran on the upcoming dates have now pulled out in solidarity with Macklemore.

Sheeran’s next tour date is scheduled for this Saturday in Philadelphia and, on his official website, the support acts that have pulled out remain listed.

A number of the acts that have pulled out of Sheeran’s tour are Irish, which a couple of the others have strong Irish links.

Sheeran on stage in the 3Arena in 2014. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sheeran himself has regularly talked up his Irish heritage and has performed various Irish songs during gigs here. Last year, Sheeran told The Louis Theroux Podcast that he considers “my culture as Irish”.

But who are the Irish acts who are now stepping away from their association with Sheeran, and what have they said?

Beoga

Beoga are a traditional Irish band with links to Kerry, Derry and Antrim who, though being a band in their own right, also perform as Sheeran’s touring band.

In a statement on Tuesday which began “Saoirse Don Phailistín”, Beoga said they “have been friends with Ed for over 10 years and will continue to be” but that they have “made the decision to depart as Ed Sheeran’s band on the remaining US Loop tour”.

The band said that they would not “play in venues that silence anyone advocating for a Free Palestine”.

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Beoga noted that it was a founding member of the Irish Artists for Palestine coalition.

Aaron Rowe

Dublin singer Aaron Rowe has already played five gigs as a support act for Sheeran as part of the US tour, the most recent being in Los Angeles last month. He was scheduled to play 10 more support slots on the tour.

Rowe was playing covers in a Dublin pub only a couple of years ago until he crossed paths with Lewis Capaldi before touring with the Scottish artist and then with Sheeran.

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In a statement on Tuesday night, Rowe said of Sheeran that he could “never thank him enough” for his place on the tour but that he:

“Cannot stand by and allow a billionaire to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children.”

Rowe was due to open for Sheeran on Saturday in Philadelphia before announcing that he was out.

Rowe himself is due to play a solo show in Washington DC on Sunday and returns to the UK and Ireland for a series of shows in November and December.

Lukas Graham

Danish pop band Lukas Graham also played support for Sheeran during the two concerts in New Jersey a fortnight ago in which Macklemore also performed.

Lukas Graham is a Danish band consisting of singer Lukas Forchhammer and a number of other musicians.

The band was due to play eight more dates with Sheeran but has also pulled out.

Forchhammer’s father was Irish and has said that growing up in Denmark he regarded himself as Irish.

Speaking to RTÉ 10 years ago he said “spent more or less half my childhood over here in Cork and Kilkenny and in Rathfarnham with my granny”.

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In a statement on Tuesday night, Lukas Graham also confirmed they would be pulling out of the tour, saying it’s “hard to watch families in other parts of the word burying the people they love”.

The band added: “Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge.

“I love Ed … I’m grateful for everything we’ve shared. That hasn’t changed. But I can’t put these words out into the world and carry on with this tour as things stand. We’re withdrawing from the remaining dates.”

Finneas

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US singer-songwriter Finneas O’Connell, who is Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, has also pulled out of Sheeran’s US tour. O’Connell has a Scottish mother and Irish father.

The artist, who performs under the name Finneas and has won 11 Grammys and two Oscars, said in a statement on social media: “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed.

“I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”

Further support

Earlier in Sheeran’s tour and before the Macklemore controversy, a number of other bands also played support.

Several of those artists have since come out to support the artists who have dropped out of supporting the tour. Among them are British artist Myles Smith and Irish bands Amble and BIIRD.

All-female Irish traditional music group BIIRD were also performing in New Jersey when Macklemore performed but were not scheduled on any upcoming dates.

In a statement on Tuesday, BIIRD said:

Our time on the Loop Tour had already come to an end. Our last show was at the MetLife stadium where we witnessed Macklemore’s speech. We stand unequivocally behind every word he said. Our support is with the people of Palestine, with the artists who have made the difficult decision to step away from the tour and with anybody that speaks up against Zionist lobbying groups.

BIIRD also shared a number of links to Palestinian journalists and fundraising campaign Uisce For Gaza.

Irish folk group Amble, which played support for Sheeran’s US tour in Phoenix and Nashville back in June, simply stated online:

“We cannot drop out of a tour we are no longer a part of. We joined the loop tour for two shows in June. We stand with the Palestinian people. Free Palestine.”