Leaders questions returns with heated exchange on Irish unity in Dáil

THERE WERE ANGRY blows between Taoiseach Michéal Martin and Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín in the Dáil today over the government’s approach to a united Ireland.

Tóibín accused the Taoiseach of “becoming increasingly isolated” in his view of Irish unity, arguing that he was “out of kilter” with the Dáil and his government partners in not campaigning more for a united Ireland.

He used his speaking slot during leaders’ questions in the Dáil today to ask the Taoiseach if he will use his meeting with UK prime minister Andy Burnham later this week to ask him if the mechanism for a decision on a referendum on Irish unity will be “made clear to the people of Northern Ireland”.

Under the Good Friday Agreement, a referendum on Irish Unity shall be called if it “appears likely” to the UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland that a majority would vote in favour.

Advertisement

The Taoiseach said last week that this language was “deliberately vague” at the time but that he believed there now needs to be a “discussion” involving the British and Irish governments and Northern Ireland’s political parties to “tease out” in what circumstances the referendum would be run.

In response to Tóibín’s question today, the Taoiseach said he would not “take lectures” from him or “anybody else” and that Irish unity is “not a slogan” for him, it is a “very, very precious aspiration”.

“The party you were once a former member of did more to divide this country and to damage the prospect of Irish unity for 30 years and you endorsed that violent campaign for years, Deputy Tóibín,” the Taoiseach said, referring to Tóibín’s past membership of Sinn Féin.

The Taoiseach said he was satisfied with the government’s record on Irish unity, and that he will be raising legacy issues and reform of the Good Friday institutions when he meets Burnham on Friday.

He also took aim at Sinn Féin, for its leaders meeting with the SNP, and Plaid Cymru this week, during which the three nationalist parties signed a joint agreement aimed at putting pressure on Downing Street to hold referendums on independence.

The Taoiseach said the move undermined efforts for Irish unity because it allows the Westminister government to look at the situation in Northern Ireland “through the prism of the union” and through the prism of Scotland and Wales.

“It is a strategic error what happened over the last two days. A real strategic error, all for the sake of a photocall and a press op,” the Taoiseach said.