Sinn Féin to sign independence referendum pact with Welsh and Scottish leaders at summit

THE FIRST MINISTERS of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will meet in Cardiff today to sign an agreement aimed at putting pressure on Downing Street to hold referendums on independence.

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill, SNP leader John Swinney and Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding pushing for constitutional change in their respective countries.

Sinn Féin’s president Mary Lou McDonald will also attend the meeting.

The group will meet in their capacity as party leaders, rather than as officials in their respective governments.

They are due to discuss partnership around the economy, energy and international cooperation.

They will also call on the British government to “prepare, plan and facilitate constitutional change in Wales, Scotland and the north of Ireland”.

The meeting was planned in advance of US president Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland at the weekend, during which he said he would “love to see” a unified Ireland.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth (l) and SNP leader John Swinney will meet Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill and Mary Lou McDonald. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It is the first time ever that there are three nationalist and pro-independence first ministers at the head of devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Swinney said: “We are at a pivotal moment of constitutional change, and our parties share the common belief that our interests will never be served by Westminster, and that the people of our respective nations must have a meaningful say over their future.”

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Ap Iorwerth, whose party won a historic victory in May’s Senedd election, said the result gave Plaid Cymru “a clear mandate to do things differently”.

“Across these islands, we are seeing a new political landscape emerge, with a growing recognition that the Westminster model is no longer working,” he said.

“Our parties have much to gain from working together, as partners and as equals, where we share common interests and where cooperation can improve the lives of the people we represent.”

Michelle O’Neill said partition “has failed the island of Ireland and the best interests of our people have never been served by those in Westminster”.

“However, change is happening right across these islands and we must be ready for constitutional change when it comes.

The election of three nationalist First Ministers for the first time on these islands is a clear indication that people see that Westminster is not working for the people of the North, Scotland or Wales.

Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly, of the DUP, has already said O’Neill has “not sought any agreement or permission from me to travel, attend or sign anything as First Minister”.

She accused O’Neill of attempting to “weaponise the role of First Minister”.

In a social media post she said: “Let me be absolutely clear. Michelle O’Neill is not travelling to this ‘summit’ as First Minister, she has no authority to present herself as representing the FM role at any such ‘summit’ and nor does she have any authority to sign anything as First Minister of Northern Ireland at any such ‘summit’.”

Successive UK governments have been consistently against the holding of referendums on separation since the 2014 vote in Scotland and hopes last week of a softening position were dashed by Downing Street.

British prime minister Andy Burnham told the House of Commons another vote in Scotland could be held if there was a “clear consensus” north of the border for it, but a letter sent to John Swinney later clarified a referendum remained “off limits”.

With reporting from Press Association