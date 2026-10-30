Have you ever invested in cryptocurrency?

CRYPTOCURRENCY PLATFORM BINANCE has revealed it fell victim to a major hack that hit around $6.3 billion (€5.66 billion) in funds.

The company — the world’s largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes — posted a series of sometimes contradictory messages on X, insisting that “user funds are completely safe” but also saying it would “cover all losses.”

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However, the company said later on its X account for Latin America that “the total estimated impact is around $6.3 billion.”

The attack on Binance comes as many observers express worries that the ever-expanding capabilities of AI models could compromise cryptography and IT security protocols.

With cryptocurrency in the news, we want to know, have you ever invested in it?

