Binance said the 'total estimated impact' of a major hack of its platform is around $6.3 billion. Alamy
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Have you ever invested in cryptocurrency?

An attack on cryptocurrency platform Binance comes as many observers worry that the ever-expanding capabilities of AI models could compromise security protocols.
8.05pm, 30 Oct 2026
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CRYPTOCURRENCY PLATFORM BINANCE has revealed it fell victim to a major hack that hit around $6.3 billion (€5.66 billion) in funds.

The company — the world’s largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes — posted a series of sometimes contradictory messages on X, insisting that “user funds are completely safe” but also saying it would “cover all losses.”

However, the company said later on its X account for Latin America that “the total estimated impact is around $6.3 billion.”

The attack on Binance comes as many observers express worries that the ever-expanding capabilities of AI models could compromise cryptography and IT security protocols.

With cryptocurrency in the news, we want to know, have you ever invested in it? 


Poll Results:

No, and I have no plans to. (662)
Yes, and I still own some (285)
Yes, but I no longer own any (97)
No, but I've considered it (78)

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