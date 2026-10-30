Jailed Galway mosque bomb plotters bring 'shame and embarrassment on all of us', says judge

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
LAST UPDATE | 39 mins ago
IRELAND IS A diverse, multicultural country and three men who formed part of a terrorist group that plotted to attack a Galway mosque using pipe bombs have brought “shame and embarrassment on all of us,” a judge has said.
Ms Justice Caroline Biggs, presiding at the three-judge Special Criminal Court, handed down a sentence of 10.5 years with the final year suspended to the man deemed the most culpable of the three, Garret Pollock.
She sentenced his co-defendants Karolis Peckauskas and Darren Gorman to eight years each, also with the final year suspended.
Pollock (36), Gorman (34) and Peckauskas (39) previously apologised for the planned attack, which was foiled when gardai carrying out random drug searches found explosive materials, weapons and evidence relating to the terrorist organisation calling itself the Irish Defence Army in a car in which Pollock and Peckauskas were travelling.
Pollock, of Kilhorne Greene, Annalong, Co Down previously pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to engage in a terrorist activity or a terrorist-linked activity contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.
The details of the offence are that between 4 and 5 November 2025, the defendants attempted to engage in terrorist activity or terrorist-linked activity by attempting to set fire to the Maryam Mosque at Old Cottages, Monivea Road, Galway, an offence which was aggravated by hatred.
Gorman, of O’Moore Place, Portlaoise Co Laois and Peckauskas, with an address at Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda, Co Louth both pleaded guilty to the same offence.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say