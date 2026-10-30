Local residents evacuated after a number of ‘suspicious devices’ discovered in north Belfast

LOCAL RESIDENTS HAVE been evacuated after a number of “suspicious devices” were located in north Belfast.

PSNI officers remain at a house in the Edwina Street area of north Belfast this evening, alongside Ammunition Technical Officers, after the discovery of the suspicious devices.

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Cordons are in place, and the PSNI have asked that the public avoid the area until further notice.

A 35-year-old man, arrested earlier today for offences under the Terrorism Act, remains in police custody.

The PSNI said a further update “will follow in due course”.