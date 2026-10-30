Police and army during security operation in north Belfast. Alamy
Belfast

Local residents evacuated after a number of ‘suspicious devices’ discovered in north Belfast

Cordons are in place and the PSNI have asked that the public avoid the area.
7.10pm, 30 Oct 2026
106

LOCAL RESIDENTS HAVE been evacuated after a number of “suspicious devices” were located in north Belfast.

PSNI officers remain at a house in the Edwina Street area of north Belfast this evening, alongside Ammunition Technical Officers, after the discovery of the suspicious devices.

Cordons are in place, and the PSNI have asked that the public avoid the area until further notice.

A 35-year-old man, arrested earlier today for offences under the Terrorism Act, remains in police custody.

The PSNI said a further update “will follow in due course”.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie