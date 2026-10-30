‘People get headlines attacking RTÉ’: Bakhurst says some competitors want to see broadcaster fail

RTÉ BOSS KEVIN Bakhurst has said that there are commercial competitors to RTÉ who do not want to see it succeed.

Bakhurst also said the organisation has to be “careful about trampling on other people” when pursuing advertising, but that it had to maximise commercial revenue.

He also said he was annoyed that “unfair criticism” has been “thrown at” RTÉ.

Bakhurst told the RTÉ News Behind The Story podcast: “There’s lots of different agendas out there, people who don’t want to see RTÉ succeed.

“Maybe they’re commercial competitors, maybe they’re people with a political aversion to public service media.

“You know, sometimes people get headlines by attacking RTÉ, and sometimes it’s fair, and sometimes it’s not fair.

“I think, for all the people who work here, that’s what annoys me. By and large, people here are doing a great job, they’re really committed to what they’re doing and we’re trying to work hard to sort that out here, make it a place that is fit for the future.

“And, you know, when you get unfair stuff thrown at you, then that can be a little bit annoying.”

Asked about the concern raised that RTÉ’s expansion in the podcast space may threaten the ability of commercial operators to bring in advertising revenue, Bakhurst said: “We’re not gobbling up everything.

“Look, it’s part of our statutes that we have to maximise our commercial revenue and that’s been also made very clear from the [Culture] Minister [Patrick O’Donovan] and Government that they expect us to do that.

“And it’s a very competitive field out there.

“You know, we’re all facing a lot of competition from the tech giants – they’re taking the vast majority of money in the advertising market in Ireland.

“I think there has to be a public value to what we do, as well as, you know, trying to bring in commercial revenue.”

He added: “We do weigh it up quite carefully. We do need to make commercial income, we need to be careful about trampling on other people.”

Meanwhile, Bakhurst said he was “surprised” that €20 million in expected funding for RTÉ was withheld in the budget.

“The officials called me three hours before the Budget and said ‘not great news, you’re going to get 20 million less than what’s been agreed’.

Advertisement

“So, you know, the chair and I requested to go in and see the Minister, which we got a meeting with him to try and find out exactly what was going on.

“And, you know, look, it was a good meeting actually, and, as I said, it was constructive.

“I was a bit surprised because, no, we didn’t really have a great indication, and you know the board monitors really closely about the strategy and what we’re delivering.”

Eurovision

Elsewhere, Bakhurst said it would be “very difficult” for Ireland to return to Eurovision unless Israel is no longer part of the song contest or there is a “very significant change” in Gaza and the West Bank.

Bakhurst also said he does not believe it will be possible for organisers to remove Israel from the competition.

The song contest is run by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), a collection of public service broadcaster on the continent and around the world.

The broadcasters in each participating country are responsible for putting forward an act or choosing to participate at all.

Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia recently boycotted the 2026 contest – with RTÉ also ruling out 2027.

The broadcaster said it would also not broadcast the competition, stating it “cannot be justified given the appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis”.

Bakhurst, who previously held senior positions at the BBC, added: “I said it was ‘unconscionable’ to take part last year.

“I think it would have been very, very difficult to take part next year and that’s why we took the decision early, given the ongoing conditions in Gaza and West Bank and other parts of the region, and given where the Irish audience is.

“I don’t think it’s going to be easy to go back until there’s a very significant change on the ground, or until Israel is not in the Eurovision.”

Asked if he believed the European Broadcasting Union should remove Israel from the competition, Bakhurst said: “I don’t think it’s possible.

“The EBU is run by its members or responsible for its members.

“There are enough significant members in the EBU that it’s impossible for the EBU to make that decision, in my view.

“You look at the UK, Germany, France, very publicly on the record, Austria on the record, saying they absolutely do not want Israel excluded.

“So I don’t think it’s really possible for EBU to make that decision.”