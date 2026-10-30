Woman attacked in her own home by masked man in Kildare

A WOMAN WAS assaulted by a man who broke into her home in Co Kildare in an aggravated burglary, gardaí said.

They are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The incident occurred on Monday 26 October in Halverstown in Co Kildare at around 3.30pm.

Speaking earlier this week, local garda Mo Neary told Kildare FM that the woman was tied up during the assault and received extensive injuries to her face.

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The man subsequently left the property and the woman raised the alarm.

In a statement, gardaí said the suspect is described as “tall, slim and athletic, in his early 20s”.

He was wearing all black clothing, with a hood over his head and his face covered, and was wearing white runners.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Halverstown area between 3pm and 4pm on Monday 26 October, particularly anyone who may have seen a person matching this description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.