EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROAD TOLLS: The ten road tolls across the country will increase from 1 January, including an extra €1 at peak times at the Dublin Port Tunnel.

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2. #ENOCH BURKE: The PSNI is investigating a report of an assault on a member of the clergy following a confrontation between Enoch Burke and Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell in Armagh.

3. #STRIKE: Public sector unions have said they will be “left with no alternative” but to escalate strike action if crunch talks do not reach an agreement.

4. #NGOs: Simon Harris said a recent ad on consent produced by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is one of a number of “warning signs” regarding the use of public money by external organisations.

5. #CHRISTA PIKE: Convicted murderer Christa Pike said she is in constant pain since surviving a botched execution attempt in the US state of Tennessee.