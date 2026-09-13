Trump's united Ireland 'love' made waves not just in Ireland but around the world

IT DIDN’T TAKE long for Trump to stir things up when he arrived in Ireland on Saturday.

After a polite meet and greet with President Catherine Connolly – who gave Trump a copy of Michael Longley’s poem titled ‘Ceasefire’ – the US president made his way to Farmleigh for a private meeting with the Taoiseach.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Trump said that he would “love to see” a unified Ireland, something he believes is “going to happen eventually”.

He said: “I don’t want to cause any problems, but I will tell you, I’d love to see [Ireland] unified.”

“I think it would be a great feather in everybody’s cap if that happened. It’s going to happen eventually,” he added.

The comments were covered in papers across the world, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, and The Telegraph.

Speaking at Deerfield, the US ambassador’s residence, shortly after, Trump said: “No matter how well you say it, there’s no good answer.”

Under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement (also known as the Belfast Agreement), which the US administration under Bill Clinton helped to broker, a decision to hold a unity referendum is at the discretion of the Northern Ireland secretary, and can only be held if the majority of people in Northern Ireland would support unity.

The people of the Republic of Ireland must also vote in a referendum.

There was a swift backlash to Trump’s comments from leaders among various unionist quarters, both Northern Ireland and Britain, with UK prime minister Andy Burnham – who had previously stirred up his own controversy by saying that a united Ireland referendum was “off the table” – saying that his position had not changed.

Farage also said that he “disagreed” with Trump.

Nigel Farage on X. Nigel Farage on X.

“Northern Ireland is a proud and integral part of the United Kingdom,” Farage said on X. “The people of Northern Ireland neither want a referendum, nor unification.”

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But what were the ripple effects of Trump’s off the cuff comments across the Irish sea, and further afield across the Atlantic?

‘Breaking with precedent’

The New York Times said the president’s comment had broken the “precedent” of the US’s officially neutral stance on whether Ireland and Northern Ireland should be united.

The paper said that this is not the first time that Trump has “mused” about the unification of Ireland, saying that it was “in keeping with his freewheeling approach to the global stage”.

The Washington Post too, said that Trump had “touched a political nerve”.

“Trump’s comments Saturday, along with recent statements about the Falkland Islands , a small British overseas territory in the South Atlantic Ocean that Argentina calls Las Malvinas, could also be viewed as a dig at Britain, given his anger over London’s refusal to be drawn into the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran,” the Washington Post wrote.

The Guardian wrote that Trump’s comments “strayed from predecessors who sought to keep the White House neutral on Ireland’s constitutional future”.

However, “the off-the-cuff nature of the remarks suggested there was no change in US policy.”

‘Neither necessary nor appropriate’

Writing in The Telegraph, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton writes that his observations about Northern Ireland are “neither necessary nor appropriate”.

Screengrab from The Telegraph Screengrab from The Telegraph

“After all, he is not really visiting the Republic of Ireland as the president of the United States, but as the owner of a golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare, currently hosting the Irish Open.

“Trump knows very little about the wider world. He is typically uninterested in learning because such fine details are unnecessary. He believes relations between governments are determined by their leaders’ personal relationships,” Bolton says.

He goes on to say that Trump’s “absorption” in personal relationships is important, as, while making the unity comments, he’d said, referring to the Taoiseach, “You’ve got the right man over here to get it moving.”

While saying it is “fragile evidence” Bolton concludes that Trump’s comments were “deliberate, even premeditated”, and not just “throwaway lines from a man who has said of himself: ‘I’m a talker. I like to talk.’”

‘Penchant for upending diplomatic norms’

In another piece titled “Trump endorses Irish reunification, breaking with decades of U.S. policy“, the Washington Post reminds us of Trump’s calls to annex Greenland and to make Canada the 51st American State.

“Trump’s call for Irish reunification extend that pattern into another politically and historically fraught territorial dispute,” the Post writes, “reflecting his penchant for upending the diplomatic norms and institutional guardrails of the U.S.-led post-World War II order.”