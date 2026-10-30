Here's What Happened Today: Friday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#CHRISTA PIKE: Convicted murderer Christa Pike said she is in constant pain since surviving a botched execution attempt in the US state of Tennessee.
#ENGLAND: Russell Brand carried out rapes and sexual assaults while treating women as a “disposable commodity” and a “means to an end”, his trial heard.
#VATICAN VOTE: Pope Leo XIV voted from the Vatican via postal ballot for next week’s US midterm elections.
WHY IS IT so unexpectedly sad that Patrick Stewart has died?
Christine Bohan writes of Stewart’s legacy through his role in Star Trek as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.
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