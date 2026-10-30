Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

'Bubble' by Dublin writer Jamie Samson has been announced as the winning story in this year’s RTÉ Short Story Competition 2026 in honour of Francis MacManus. RTÉ RTÉ

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Football fans at a match between Gornik Zabrze and Legia Warsaw in Zabrze, Poland. Sipa US / Alamy Live News Sipa US / Alamy Live News / Alamy Live News

#CHRISTA PIKE: Convicted murderer Christa Pike said she is in constant pain since surviving a botched execution attempt in the US state of Tennessee.

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#ENGLAND: Russell Brand carried out rapes and sexual assaults while treating women as a “disposable commodity” and a “means to an end”, his trial heard.

#VATICAN VOTE: Pope Leo XIV voted from the Vatican via postal ballot for next week’s US midterm elections.

PARTING SHOT

WHY IS IT so unexpectedly sad that Patrick Stewart has died?

Christine Bohan writes of Stewart’s legacy through his role in Star Trek as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.