A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene Alamy
Assault

Doctor ‘seriously assaulted’ at clinic in Dublin city centre this morning

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is detained at a garda station in Dublin City.
2.41pm, 30 Oct 2026
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A DOCTOR WAS “seriously assaulted” at a clinic in Dublin city centre this morning.

Shortly after 9am, gardaí from Kevin Street and the armed support unit responded to reports of an incident at a premises on Ushers Island, Dublin 8.

During the incident, a man in his 50s, understood to be a doctor, was “seriously assaulted”, according to gardaí.

It is understood that the man was stabbed.

He received medical attention at the scene from gardaí, before being transported by ambulance to St. James’s Hospital.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin City.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

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