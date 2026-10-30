Doctor ‘seriously assaulted’ at clinic in Dublin city centre this morning

A DOCTOR WAS “seriously assaulted” at a clinic in Dublin city centre this morning.

Shortly after 9am, gardaí from Kevin Street and the armed support unit responded to reports of an incident at a premises on Ushers Island, Dublin 8.

During the incident, a man in his 50s, understood to be a doctor, was “seriously assaulted”, according to gardaí.

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It is understood that the man was stabbed.

He received medical attention at the scene from gardaí, before being transported by ambulance to St. James’s Hospital.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin City.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.