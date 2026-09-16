The social media posts often appear with images or videos featuring fake Dublin Zoo-branded content and big "giveaways". CCPC
Scam

Consumers warned of scammers impersonating Dublin Zoo doing fake 'giveaways' on social media

Some include free back-to-school packs and ask consumers to pay €2 or €3 postage, which collects their card details.
12.50pm, 16 Sep 2026
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THE CONSUMER PROTECTION watchdog has warned that scammers are pretending to be Dublin Zoo online.

It says consumers have been targeted by scams that get them to engage with social media posts or fraudulent website links.

The social media posts often appear with images or videos featuring fake Dublin Zoo-branded content and big “giveaways”.

Some include free back-to-school packs and ask consumers to pay €2 or €3 postage.

DublinZooScam1 One of the scam social media posts CCPC CCPC

DublinZooScam3 CCPC CCPC

Dublin Zoo brought the suspected scams to the attention of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The zoo has told people who entered payment or card details through an unfamiliar link or competition to contact their bank to freeze or cancel the card immediately.

“Dublin Zoo will never ask for credit card, debit card, or bank details to enter a competition or claim a giveaway prize,” it said in a statement.

Aoibhín de Búrca, the CCPC’s director of communications, said scammers are getting smarter every day, and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

DublinZooScam2 Another scam post advertising free gifts CCPC CCPC

DublinZooScam4 A scam video on Instagram CCPC CCPC

“They are taking advantage of busy consumers and using established businesses with recognisable branding to create fake social media ads and clone websites,” de Búrca said.

“We know it is getting harder to spot scams online, which is why pausing before you hit pay is more important than ever.”

She said people shouldn’t click on social media ads directly or enter payment details without doing a thorough search to make sure you’re on an authentic website.

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