Feisty cross-channel football fixtures, and cycling's World Road Championships

THERE WILL BE plenty of Irish interest as Keith Andrews’ Brentford kick off the Premier League weekend at home to fellow Londoners Chelsea on Friday night. Champions Arsenal face a sticky test against Brighton on Saturday, while, in Scotland, Celtic host Rangers in the Glasgow rivals’ second meeting in a week on Sunday. The BMW PGA Championship runs through the weekend with coverage of the third and final rounds beginning at 9am on Saturday and Sunday, while cycling’s World Road Championships begin on Sunday afternoon and will run through next week.

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