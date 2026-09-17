Road closures on Friday and Saturday for EU presidency event with high-profile guests

A NUMBER OF roads are closed in Dublin city centre between Thursday and Saturday this week due to an event connected to Ireland’s presidency of the European Council.

Finance ministers from around the EU landed in Dublin today for formal and informal events.

These will take place in and around Dublin Castle, the Herbert Park Hotel, the Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge, the InterContinental Dublin by IHG, the Central Bank and the Guinness Storehouse.

“Traffic restrictions will be kept to the minimum required and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localised,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Members of the public are asked to comply with Gardaí on duty in the event of encountering any escort rolling road closure.”

On Thursday, localised temporary parking restrictions were put in place in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. These restrictions will remain in place until Saturday afternoon.

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From Friday, there will be traffic restrictions to facilitate security escorts between 7.30am and 8.30am, to allow high-profile attendees to get from Ballsbridge to Dublin Castle.

Gardaí say this will primarily affect Merrion Road, Mespil Road, Leeson Street, St Stephen’s Green, Kevin Street, Bride Street and adjoining roads.

There will also be rolling road closures for the same purpose from 8am and 8.30am between Ballsbridge and the north quays in Dublin 1.

Then from 11.30am to 12pm, more escorts will be required between the north quays and Dublin Castle.

From 5.15pm to 6pm that evening, there’ll be road closures in the south city centre between Dublin Castle and the Guinness Storehouse.

On Saturday, guests will have a garda escort starting at 8am, once again affecting the south city centre. Road closures for these specific events are expected to be wrapped up by 9.15am.

As the presidency is concentrated at Dublin Castle, certain roads are closed until the end of the year. These are Castle Street, Ship Street Little and Ship Street Great. Local access is still allowed.