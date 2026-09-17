Son of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch must reveal 'income and assets' after applying for free legal aid

A SON OF Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch must reveal his “income, outgoings and any savings or assets” after saying he wanted free legal aid for his trial on a charge of facilitating organised crime.

Jason ‘Jamie’ Murphy, also known as Jason Hutch (37), has yet to secure legal representation a week after he was extradited from Spain and remanded in custody.

The accused of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, was returned from Lanzarote by the government’s Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft on the afternoon of 10 September.

Before that, he had been in custody in Spain since last April following his detention on a European arrest warrant.

After landing in Baldonnel last week, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation charged him under section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He had no solicitor to act for him due to the ongoing industrial action over legal aid reforms.

Murphy is accused of participating in or contributing to activities intended to facilitate the commission of a serious crime by a criminal organisation or any of its members.

These acts allegedly took place at an unknown location between 12 April 2016, and 29 September 2021, while he resided in Lanzarote.

The offence carries a 15-year sentence on conviction.

He faced his second hearing when he appeared via video link before Judge Patricia Cronin at Cloverhill District Court today.

Advertisement

Dressed in a black top, he gave his name and was asked whether he had managed to speak to a solicitor since his last appearance. “Briefly, briefly, but because of the strike there are some problems with stuff”, he answered.

State solicitor Mark Donnelly informed the judge that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided that the accused will face trial on indictment at a higher level. However, the precise trial venue was not stated.

The prosecution sought a four-week adjournment to complete a book of evidence, which must be served before the court grants a return for trial order.

The judge sought clarification on whether the DPP’s instructions allowed Murphy the option of being sent forward for sentencing on a signed guilty plea, and whether disclosure of evidence to the accused would be required.

He remains in custody because the charge requires a High Court judge to consider a bail application.

He would not consent to a four-week remand in continuing custody, so the case was put back until 1 October instead.

“I note what you’ve said about the solicitor’s dispute and that you don’t have a solicitor. Are you making an application for legal aid?” the judge inquired.

Murphy replied, “Yes.”

He said he wished Dublin-based law firm Ferrys Solicitors to act for him.

However, he has not yet submitted a statement of his means.

Judge Cronin deferred ruling on his legal aid request until he submitted the statement. She told him it must set out his “income, outgoings and any savings or assets, so the court can consider the application”.

He opted to appear via video link at his next appearance.