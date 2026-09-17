Left, King Charles, and right, Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer. Alamy
Royal Row

Buckingham Palace hits back at claims King Charles said Diana would be forgotten 'soon enough'

Diana’s brother Charles Spencer’s new memoir alleges King Charles said ‘we’ll forget her soon enough’ in the days after his former wife’s death.
12.41pm, 17 Sep 2026
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BUCKINGHAM PALACE HAS denied that King Charles said his former wife Princess Diana would be forgotten “soon enough” in the days after her death.

It is a direct rebuttal of claims within Diana’s brother Charles Spencer’s new memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which is due to be published next week.

It is being serialised by the Daily Mail.

Spencer, who is the younger brother of the late princess, wrote in the book that the then-prince said, “rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough” in the days following her tragic death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

The alleged comment was made during a row over Diana’s funeral arrangements, he wrote. Spencer said the row was the result of his opposition to the decision for Diana’s children, princes William and Harry, to walk in her funeral procession.

A palace spokesperson said in a statement that while it does not comment on books “as a matter of principle”, grief “can cloud reason”.

“His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss,” the palace said.

The book promises to lift the lid on Diana’s marriage to Charles, as well as the tumultuous aftermath of her death.

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