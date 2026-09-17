Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Dead City Robert Clark / AMC Robert Clark / AMC / AMC

If you love nothing more than watching zombies lumber around the place, try this Walking Dead spin-off, which is back for a third season. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan return as Negan and Maggie, who have to get over their friction to start building the first community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. Of course, it isn’t long before drama rears its head.

Airing ​​​​​​Friday (18 September) at 9pm on Sky One. All episodes available on NOW.

The Love Hypothesis

The Love Hypothesis Philippe Bossé Philippe Bossé

If you’re more in a rom-com state of mind, try this adaptation of the best-selling novel by Ali Hazelwood. The Love Hypothesis focuses on Olive (Lili Reinhart), a Ph.D. candidate who realises her best friend Anh (Rachel Marsh) has fallen for her crush Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay). So what does she do? She kisses professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) to show she doesn’t mind. A fake relationship abounds, but can it stay fake for long?

Streaming on Prime Video from 23 September.

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Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden Netflix Netflix

Ryan Murphy sure loves a killer, eh? The latest he is focused on in his Monster anthology series is Lizzie Borden, who was accused of killing her parents with a hatchet in Massachusetts in 1892. This is a significant story in American crime history, and Murphy’s first time looking at a female suspect in a murder case. Lizzie is played by Ella Beatty, daughter of Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

Streaming on Netflix.

Hamlet (2025)

Riz Ahmed as Hamlet NBCUniversal NBCUniversal

Shakespeare’s tragedy is retold in this modern adaptation set in London’s elite South Asian community. Riz Ahmed plays Hamlet, who returns home for his dad’s funeral and discovers his uncle Claudius is marrying his mother. Oh dear. Meanwhile, his dad’s ghost tells him that Claudius murdered him, spurring Hamlet to seek revenge.

Available from Saturday (19 September) on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW.

Nirvanna: The Band The Show The Movie

Matt and Jay accidentally travel back to the year 2008 in Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie Vertigo Releasing Vertigo Releasing

One of the year’s cult movies, this comes from Canadians Matt Johnson and Jay McCarro. They play fictionalised versions of themselves on a quest to revive their musical duo Nirvanna the Band. They’re accidentally sent back in time, but figure it might be their way to finally get a gig at the Rivoli music venue in Toronto.

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Available from Sunday (20 September) on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW.