Dara from Bulgaria reacts as she holds the trophy after winning the Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria. Alamy
Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision: RTÉ won't compete in or broadcast next year's contest in Bulgaria

The broadcaster said Ireland’s participation could not be justified given the ongoing loss of life and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
12.13pm, 17 Sep 2026
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IRELAND WILL NOT participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria, with RTÉ confirming that it will also refuse to broadcast the competition.

The broadcaster said the decision was taken in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and restrictions on international journalists entering the territory.

In a statement this afternoon, RTÉ said: “RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation cannot be justified given the appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk.

“RTÉ also remains deeply concerned by the continued denial of independent access to international journalists to the territory.”

RTÉ had previously withdrawn from the 2026 contest amid objections to Israel’s participation, joining other European broadcasters that announced boycotts.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

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