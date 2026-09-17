Government signs order to buy French military radar systems for up to half a billion euro

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has signed the acquisition orders for a multi-million euro primary radar project with a French arms manufacturer, The Journal has learned.

The project has three main elements: land-based long-range primary radar, ground-based air defence systems which will include an anti-drone system, and maritime radar for naval ships.

As previously revealed Irish officials were examining a so-called government-to-government approach to expedite the purchase of the military equipment.

In July the government and Defence Minister Helen McEntee completed the final business case plan for the project which will cost between €300 million and €500 million.

The acquisition order is the purchase order with the French government’s Armed Forces Ministry and the Direction Générale de l’Armement which is an agency that handles French military procurement.

The Journal understands that the acquisition order will first move now to purchase the ground based air radar and air defence weaponry.

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Sources said this will involve five deployable Thales long-range radar systems and there will also be ground based air defence systems which will be provided by MBDA, which is also a French company.

It is believed that the long range radars will commence delivery next year and the full capacity, sources have said, is anticipated by the end of 2028.

It is understood that the delivery of the air defence capability, the weaponry to take down incoming threats, has already begun and will continue until 2029. This has included the roll-out of counter drone technology and systems being used during Operation Fianna.

The systems will then be married together to develop what is known as a “recognised air picture”.

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It is anticipated that the announcement for the project will happen on Friday.

The remaining element procurement teams are working on is then maritime radar systems which will be able to identify and track maritime vessels around the coast.

It is not known as yet where the systems will be positioned, but it is understood strategic sites across the country have been examined.