How is your budget looking at the moment? Would you like to keep a Money Diary for us?

SEPTEMBER IS HERE. The rain has returned, the kids are back in school, and Budget 2027 is a month away.

Cuts to income tax and childcare costs, as well as an increase in the rent tax credit, have all been floated this far. But according to a new Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll, over two-thirds of people think they will be worse off after the upcoming budget.

Between the high cost of rent, bills and groceries and the day-to-day outgoings that we all face, it’s fair to say that our money has an awful long way to go these days before we even think about putting some aside.

Readers here at The Journal will be familiar with our popular How I Spend My Money series, which looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances. Over the years, the series has chronicled the lives and financial ups and downs of hundreds of readers.

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We are asking readers to get in touch and write a Money Diary to keep track of where their money is going over the course of a week.

Would my diary be of interest?

Absolutely. Everyone is in a different place when it comes to money and will have different incomes and outgoings.

Everyone also has different approaches to finances. For instance, are you a good saver, or does money burn a hole in your pocket? Can you afford a pension? What about mortgages? Are you confident you could qualify for one, or are you meeting your mortgage payments?

If none of the above even seems remotely possible right now, then we also want to hear from you. It’s not an easy time, and we get that, so you might just feel like saying ‘I can’t make ends meet’ and that’s OK too.

How does it work?

Over the course of a week, we ask you to keep a record of how much you earn, how much you save (if anything) and what you spend your money on.

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Our Money Diaries readers also love to hear about your day, what kind of routine you have, what you had for dinner – all of it. Woven into that is a note throughout the day about how much you spent on groceries, incidentals and other expenses.

Readers often get helpful information and tips from reading the diaries, so include details about batch-cooking, Revolut vaults or any other handy savings tips you might have.

What next?

If you’re interested in keeping a diary for a week, send an email to money@thejournal.ie and we’ll be in touch. We would love to hear from you.